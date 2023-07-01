Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $61.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

