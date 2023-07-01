Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,361 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

