Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

