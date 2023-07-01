Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $188,566,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $142,412,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,866 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,647,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -314.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

