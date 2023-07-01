Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,076 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after buying an additional 221,524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 383,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after buying an additional 395,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

