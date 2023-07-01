Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

