Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $470.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

