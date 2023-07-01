Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

