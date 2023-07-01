Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,961 shares of company stock worth $5,554,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

