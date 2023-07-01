Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

