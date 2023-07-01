Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,328 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

