Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $303.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average of $263.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

