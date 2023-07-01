Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

