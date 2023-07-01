Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,428,000 after buying an additional 403,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 130,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 262,256 shares during the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

