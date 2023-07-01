Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

