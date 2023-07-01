Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $374.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

