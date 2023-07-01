Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of USD stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

