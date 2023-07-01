Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

