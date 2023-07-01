Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

MMP stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

