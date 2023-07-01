Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $469.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.43. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

