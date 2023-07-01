Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,880 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.29 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

