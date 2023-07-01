Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,363 shares of company stock worth $1,966,076. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.