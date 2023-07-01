Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.59.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

