Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

EMN stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

