Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.