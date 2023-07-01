Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VDC opened at $194.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.25 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

