Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

