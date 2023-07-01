Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $88.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.