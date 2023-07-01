Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.