Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.