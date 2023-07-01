Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

