Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

