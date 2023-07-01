Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

