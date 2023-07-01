WFA of San Diego LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

