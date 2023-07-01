WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $13.59 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $163.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $430.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

