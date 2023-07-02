1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 29,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 606,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $505.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.57 million during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,944,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

