1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 29,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 606,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $505.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,944,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
