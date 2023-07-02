1,314 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 170.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

