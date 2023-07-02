160,163 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,467,429. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

