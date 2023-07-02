186,297 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE HXL opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

