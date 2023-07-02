293,370 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.