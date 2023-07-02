409 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Generac by 47.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

