51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.68.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

