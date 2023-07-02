757 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,979,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after purchasing an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.