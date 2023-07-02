8,204 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

