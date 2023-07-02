89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 6.7%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $18.91. 394,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,784,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at $800,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,654 shares of company stock worth $790,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $28,117,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 89bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.