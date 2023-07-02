AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.36

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 2005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $14,520,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

