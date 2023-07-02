AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.36

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 2005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.
AAR Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Featured Articles
