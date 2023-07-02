Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

