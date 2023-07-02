Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.07

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 539880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

ABCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 734.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

