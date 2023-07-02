Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.07

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 539880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
ABCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
