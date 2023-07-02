Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 359,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 675,396 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.43.

Absolute Software Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $609.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,976,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 457,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,156,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 292,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 451,372 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

