ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.89. ACM Research shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 181,439 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $783.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 160.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

